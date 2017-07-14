Sydney to welcome new $35m startup hub

NSW will splash $35 million on a new start-up hub, bringing in key tenants Tank Stream Labs, Stone and Chalk and Fishburners in an 11-storey building the government says will be the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the investment, through the government’s Jobs for NSW program, would create up to 6500 new jobs.

It will be located on York Street in the Sydney CBD, and house 2500 residents across 17,000sqm.

“This is an unprecedented investment from the NSW Government, which will support businesses and drive jobs growth across the State,” Berejiklian says.

“When Sydney Startup Hub opens it will be in a central location to help both local and international entrepreneurs flourish.

“More than 40% of the nation’s start-ups are in NSW already and with the addition of this hub and the White Bay precinct we want to see that figure grow.”

Entrepreneur breeding ground Tank Stream Labs will take over two floors of the hub, and will also keep its original co-working space in Bridge Street, home to start-up businesses Airtasker, Expert 360, LawPath, Equitise and StockSpot.

“Sydney is already internationally competitive in tech and this new hub will make the city a serious contender,” says Bradley Delamare, CEO of Tank Stream Labs.

“We’re delighted to be expanding into the Sydney start-up hub and we look forward to offering something quite different to the usual co-working space in our new home. We’re working hard on a number of exciting elements that we’ll be keeping under wraps until nearer the time.

Co-working space Fishburners is another anchor tenant and will take 610 desks in the new space.

“We’ve been working on the new location for Fishburners Sydney for three years, and I couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to cater to the demand we’ve received from start-ups looking for not just the right space, but also the right community to start their journey in,” Fishburners chief executive Murray Hurps says.

According to Hurps, in six years Fishburners has expanded to 390 desks across Sydney, Brisbane and Shanghai, and hosted 845 validated start-ups run by 1417 entrepreneurs.

“This is a quantum leap forward for us and for Sydney’s start-up community,” Hurps says.

“When Fishburners started six years ago, there were few options for start-up founders looking for support.

“It’s incredible to see the progress in Sydney’s ecosystem since then, and there has never been a better time to take the plunge and see what you can achieve.”

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.