Former Swan Hill cop shop could be a steal

The former Swan Hill police station for sale at 119 Curlewis St, Swan Hill, still has its holding cells intact.

Swan Hill’s former police station, complete with holding cells, is hoping to nab a buyer.

The state government is selling off the former cop shop which was passed in at auction in September last year, dashing Treasury’s hopes for an early release.

Now listed with a $300,000 asking price, the 119 Curlewis St property isn’t quite a steal, with the same figure likely to buy a three-bedroom house in a nice part of town or even a shop on the main drag, according to Wood & Co director Brian Wood.

But the substantial 900sqm size of the site was aiding and abetting buyer investigations, Wood says.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest as it’s something pretty different,” Wood says.

“We had a bit of local interest and a bit from out of town.”

While he hadn’t detected any interest from police who worked from the station in the past, there had been some from those on the other side of the law.

“There’s been a few people who can remember a cold night or two as a guest of her majesty,” Wood says.

Ironically, the commercial zoning could suit use for accommodation — though presumably with greater comfort than experienced by past guests.

“It does lend itself to a use as accommodation as a backpackers or a bed and breakfast,” Wood says.

Office space or even administration services for the nearby court were also options.

“It’s pretty hard to say who will buy it. It will be someone who has some vision and is prepared to back themselves,” Wood says.

“Whether they are local or from out of the district, I don’t know that we can pigeonhole the buyer yet.”

The local constabulary have worked from a new state-of-the-art police station on Campbell St since it was built in 2010.

“So the building has sat unused for many years,” Wood says.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Former Swan Hill police station still hoping to nab buyer six months on”.