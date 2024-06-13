Former Sony Australia HQ where legends recorded hits up for sale

The former HQ of Sony Australia, which has legends John Farnham, Darryl Braithwaite and Guy Sebastian in its books, has hit the market with a $35m price guide.

The three-level building at 1-19 Hargrave St, Darlinghurst is currently vacant, though the ground-floor recording studios remain along with other hints of its famous past: Colliers agent Matt Pontey discovered a CD by the American singer Pink in the reception area.

Back in 2002, when CDs were at their peak, the building was completely rebuilt to accommodate the best facilities which made Sony Music Studios arguably the best medium sized recording studio in Australia.

In 2010, a “Joe Brown” suggested on FourSquare City Guide the building was “a place for celebrity sightings! From up and coming bands to B-List TV singers”.

Yet no doubt many big names passed through the doors, with other Sony Australia artists including Midnight Oil, Human Nature, Pete Murray and Tones and I.

Records show the inner-city warehouse conversion was purchased by current vendor, developer Doma Group, for $14m in 2007.

Sony Australia was its tenant, though they moved to 100 Harris St, Pyrmont several years back and have signed a lease at the upcoming Oxford & Foley development in Oxford St, now due for completion next year.

Doma Group currently has a DA before City of Sydney to deliver “upgraded internal amenities that reflect a modern, best practice workplace”.

The estimated cost of the work is more than $7m to reconfigure the ground floor and refurbish the lobby area.

The Hargrave St warehouse was converted to a sound studio in 1983 for what was then known as CBS Studios — CBS Records Australia became Sony Music Australia in 1991.

The building offers 36m of frontage and is on a land parcel of 1,489sqm and a floor area of 3903sqm.

It also has a large number of parking spaces, which are highly sought after in the inner-city.

The site is being sold by the Colliers team of Matthew Meynell, Miron Solomons and Matt Pontey.

Mr Meynell describes it as an “icon of Darlinghurst” and “one of the largest warehouses left in the fringe precinct”.

Mr Solomons said “this premier position is not to be missed” because of its proximity to major transport links and key amenities.

Mr Pontey said: “The Sydney city fringe has become increasingly difficult to break into given the limited supply.”

He said there was already a lot of interest from investors, developers and co-living operators.

The expressions of interest campaign closes on July 4.