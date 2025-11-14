Former Socceroo Steve Horvat’s family engineering base for sale

The North Shore industrial base for former Socceroo Steve Horvat’s family engineering firm is up for sale after liquidators were unable to find a buyer for the business.

Creditors put Sava Engineering into liquidation in April, appointing Nathan Deppeler and Scott Andersen from Worrells to handle the process.

Sava Engineering, founded by Mr Horvat’s father in 1980, had been in administration since 2023.

Maxwell Collins Geelong agents Mathew George and Paul Whyte were appointed to sell the 3459sq m complex at 1-7 Sea Breeze Pde and 34 Seaside Pde in North Shore.

RELATED: Luxury wellness spa, hotel for Geelong heritage landmark

Award-winning Brae restaurant site freehold for sale in Birregurra

Harvey Norman signs lease for new Geelong warehouse hub

The complex combines four adjoining properties on separate titles and offer massive exposure from three street frontages.

The site is listed for expressions of interest, with price expectations circa $3.5m or above.

Mr George said the property comprises the manufacturing facilities with cranes and three-phase power, plus office accommodation.

“These assets represent a great opportunity and a standout chance for owner-occupiers, speculative investors, nearby stakeholders or developers to capitalise on four adjoining properties in a strategic location with massive exposure and valuable existing infrastructure,” Mr George said.

“There are not many sites of 3500sq m with buildings on them,” he said.

“It’s almost an island site, which is an owner occupiers or a developer’s dream at the end of the day.”

He said the entire site was surrounded with security fencing, making it ideal for an owner occupier.

The building areas combined offer 1739sq m of floorspace, including external canopy areas.

“Interested parties can look at buying one, buying multiple or taking the lot on one line,” Mr Whyte said.

“This has to be Geelong’s best industrial opportunity for value acquisition in 2025,” he said.

The property’s prominent location in North Shore’s industrial precinct carries an Industrial 2 zoning with access to the Geelong Port and wharves and access to major roads, rail and airport hubs.

Expressions of interest close on December 11 at 2pm.

Mr Horvat played 34 games for Australia, including two at the 1996 Olympics, in a career that started at North Geelong Warriors and included spells at Melbourne Knights and Hajduk Split.

It’s been reported previously that a liquidator’s report revealed Sava Engineering had loaned more than $600,000 to WMG Holdings – one of the companies of the failed Western United Football Club – which had not been repaid.

Mr Horvat was director of football, and a minor shareholder of Western United, which was kicked out of the A-League this year.

The Australian Tax Office has sought to wind up the club over unpaid debts.