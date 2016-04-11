Smith’s chips factory to ignite investor hunger

Smith’s Snackfood Company is selling its former factory at Canning Vale in Perth.

The factory that has kept Western Australia supplied with Smith’s potato chips for the past three decades is to be sold.

Smith’s Snackfood Company’s factory at 38 Bannister Rd in Canning Vale, south of Perth, is on the market and is being touted as a potential subdivision or redevelopment opportunity.

The manufacturing facility is due to cease operation later this year after Smith’s American owner PepsiCo announced in September it was shutting it down after more than 30 years of operation.

The factory employs about 300 workers and is the destination for about a fifth of Western Australia’s entire potato crop.

Situated on a 3.29ha site, the property includes 15,600sqm of factory, warehousing and office facilities and is close to the Roe Highway.

The factory is to be sold via an offers to purchase campaign being steered by Knight Frank industrial sales and leasing executive Martin Vogt and director of industrial, WA, Jarrad Grierson.

A developer may choose to capitalise on the size of the site and its ideal location with alternative development options

Grierson says it took 35 years for the site to reach its current format and it could be used in its current format, or refurbished for other industrial uses.

“This is a rare opportunity for either an owner-occupier to utilise the existing buildings or for an astute investor/developer to create medium to long term cash flows and value through enhancing the property,” Grierson says.

“Alternatively a developer may choose to capitalise on the size of the site and its ideal location with alternative development options.”

Vogt says the property provides multiple access points to Bannister Rd – the main arterial route through a major Perth industrial precinct – as well as easy access to Roe Highway and the Kwinana Freeway.