Former Reebok and Mushroom Records office a funky opportunity

Street style at the former Mushroom Records base.

An Edwardian baroque-style factory once home to an Australian music juggernaut and sporting giant is up for grabs in West Melbourne.

The striking red-brick property at 27-31 Dudley St has been home to Reebok Australia, Mushroom Records and the Moreland Smelting Works factory.

The now-vacant corner building is on the market with a hefty $8.2 million price tag.

With a red-brick facade, timber doors and multi-pane glazed windows, the circa-1900 property is of historic and aesthetic significance to West Melbourne, according to the Victorian Heritage Database.

Savills Melbourne agent Clinton Baxter says the building was renovated many years ago for Reebok Australia.

“It is an older-style office fit out but, with a level of refurbishment, it could be an extremely funky and attractive office space for a new occupier,” Baxter says.

“The vendors are local and private investors who owned the property for about 10 years, and are seeking to free up some capital for another opportunity.”

The mixed-use property is on 613sqm with rear parking. The facade of the warehouse conversion is heritage protected.

Baxter says owner occupiers and investors were looking to refurbish the space, and the development of the site was an obvious option.

“A few doors down, a property (at 44-45 Dudley St) obtained a 25-level permit which may be possible here,” he says.

“Given its location near the university and hospital precinct, and on the doorstep of the CBD, it lends itself to occupation.”

The property is up for private sale, and has been on the market for about 44 days.

