Former North QLD brothel listed for sale

Not even the world’s oldest profession could survive the Covid-19 restrictions, with the former home of one of Townville’s last remaining brothels listed for sale.

Located in Garbutt, the property was previously the site of Seven Veils.

The company announced it was closing its doors permanently about six weeks ago, posting to social media that “due to certain Covid restrictions and legislation, we are no longer able to sustain our fun and exciting operations”.

The post said it had been a “wild ride” over the past 1.5 years of operation.

There is 20 licensed brothels in Queensland, with just one left in Townsville and one in Mackay.

The remainder are located in southeast Queensland, according to the Prostitution Licensing Authority.

Now the 260sq m building, which sits on a 1272sq m block, has been listed for sale for $560,000 plus GST.

It is being marketed by Ray White Commercial Townsville as an approved brothel site or as a possible commercial office conversion.

“The premises was purpose built as a brothel and has all of the relevant council approvals currently in place,” the listing says.

That includes some rather raunchy features, including mirrors on the ceiling and spa baths in the five, fully-equipped rooms.

There is also a secure reception area, a waiting area, a staffroom, chill out areas and a laundry/storeroom.

Located in the industrial precinct, the site also has 10 onsite car parks.

It is being sold as a vacant possession.