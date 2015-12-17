Real commercial

Former Melbourne cigar factory smokes out buyers

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 17 DECEMBER 2015
The former cigar factor at 8 Drewery Lane in Melbourne has been sold for more than $10 million.
The former cigar factor at 8 Drewery Lane in Melbourne has been sold for more than $10 million.

Once a thriving 19th century cigar factory and now a wig shop and nightclub, one of Melbourne’s most historic buildings has sold for more than $10 million.

The building at 8 Drewery Place in the CBD last changed hands almost 45 years ago and was once the home of Sniders & Abrahams, a cigar and cigarette manufacturer that took up residence there in the 1890s.

Sniders & Abrahams became famous for the collectable sporting cards that could be found in its cigarette packets, many of which are highly sought-after today and can fetch thousands of dollars at auction.

The sale of the building was the first time it had been sold since 1971, when the current owners are understood to have paid less than $200,000 for it.

Sniders & Abrahams were famous for their collectable sporting cards.

Sniders & Abrahams was famous for its collectable sporting cards.

CBRE’ s Josh Rutman, Mark Wizel, Paul Tzamalis and Tom Tuxworth negotiated the sale and auction of the five-storey property, which fetched $10.8 million on a tight 4% yield.

Situated on a prominent CBD corner and with three street frontages, 8 Drewery Place is home to a range of businesses, including a ground floor wig shop and the popular Baroq House nightclub.

The seven-day foot traffic, which is driven in large part by the expansion of RMIT, presents a terrific opportunity to transform and improve the building in years to come

Rutman says investors had swarmed the property as it was one of the only buildings in the area that hadn’t already been converted into residential apartments.

“Strong interest was received for the property from a range of local and offshore-based investors, with over 45 bids received from five parties at auction,” he says.

The Baroq House nightclub also calls the Drewery Place building home.

The Baroq House nightclub also calls the Drewery Place building home.

“This interest was underpinned by solid investor demand for well-located CBD freehold assets.”

Wizel says the building, which has 1500sqm of floor space, benefited from its position in the resurgent northern part of the CBD.

“The location within the northern precinct of the CBD has seen a remarkable transformation since the completion of the Emporium shopping centre,” Wizel says.

“The seven-day foot traffic, which is driven in large part by the expansion of RMIT, presents a terrific opportunity to transform and improve the building in years to come,” Wizel says.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.