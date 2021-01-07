Former chocolate factory and cafe in SA’s Waikerie hits the market

Fancy being the next Willy Wonka with your very own chocolate factory?

A property in South Australia’s Riverland region could turn that fantasy into a reality.

The Waikerie property at Lot 1 Peake Terrace that was formerly the Havenhands Chocolate Factory and Cafe has hit the market.

REAL Estate Agents Group’s Andy White, who is selling the property, said at this stage it was just the building and its land for sale.

However, he said if prospective buyers were keen to take over the chocolate business, they could purchase it separately.

“We’re selling the premises but there is the opportunity for someone wanting to take over,” he said.

“It’s had a diverse range of usage over the years but the owners turned it into something that’s a little bit special and a little bit different.”

He said the factory and cafe, which is on a 759sqm block overlooking parklands and the River Murray, was a family owned and operated business for almost a decade.

“The lady that owns it, she was one of the head chocolatiers for Bracegirdles,” he said

“Then they went out and started their own family business in Waikerie.”

The building includes a cafe area with built-in shelving, a separate factory floor area with kitchen, an office, bathroom facilities and an alfresco deck.

Mr White said it could be used for various businesses, and could even be turned into a residence.

“I’ve had a couple of inquiries from people wanting to set it up as a showroom for wine – one guy was looking at it to showcase olives,” he said.

The property is listed without a price tag.