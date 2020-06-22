Former AFL player turns back the clock in office promo video

Damien Adkins played with both Collingwood and West Coast in the AFL.

Commercial property agents have employed some innovative tactics throughout the COVID-19 period as they market properties during one of the most challenging times in the industry’s history.

But running around a major Melbourne office precinct in full football kit is right up there amongst the most unusual.

In the lead-up to the resumption of the AFL season, Colliers International associate director and former AFL footballer Damien Adkins and Colliers director Kevin Tutty pulled on their footy gear and brought the game to the suburbs in a lighthearted LinkedIn video that brought attention to office spaces available for lease at Caribbean Gardens.

Adkins played 22 games with Collingwood between 2000 and 2002, before joining West Coast for 32 games across four seasons.

The development in Melbourne’s south-east now has more than 10,000sqm of A-grade office space available in a masterplanned environment at 36 Lakeview Drive.

The precinct has an on-site cafe, a gym and wellness centre, childcare, basement and at-grade parking, end of trip facilities and WiFi hotspots within the parklands, as well as close proximity to the Caribbean fresh food market.

It is advertised with floorplates of between 1000sqm and 9000sqm available for potential tenants.