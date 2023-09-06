‘Most recognisable’ heritage site in Sydney for sale

One of Sydney’s most recognisable buildings opposite Central Station, used as an infirmary in the 1920s, is on the market.

The 246sq m corner site is in the Tech Central precinct, at 36 Regent St Chippendale, and has a price guide of $7 million.

Agent Colliers says the building is one of the most recognisable in the area and is “arguably the best position within Sydney’s highly sought after fringe market”.

It is heritage listed and has a rich history having been built in 1926 in memory of former NSW Premier John Storey.

MORE

Inside Alan Joyce’s ‘unexpected’ $20m+ retirement home

Suburbs where Sydneysiders refuse to move

The building was originally a dispensary to provide medical services to the local Chippendale community.

It is currently vacant and has exposed brick and sandstone features with 440sq m of building area.

The building is exclusively listed through the Colliers team of Miron Solomons and Matt Pontey.

MORE

Save an icon: own a koala oasis for only $5k

$2k a night adults-only getaway up for grabs

“Demand is always strong around the education precinct which is now evolving into Australia’s tech hub,” Mr Solomons said.

“There are literally billions of dollars’ worth of private and public capital being poured into the immediate area directly opposite this building which includes Tech Central and Central Station.

Mr Pontey said there was “serious capital growth potential” by adding to the existing and expanding Central Park Precinct, UTS, Sydney University and Notre Dame University.

The property has mixed-use zoning and will appeal to owner occupiers, investors, and value-add specialists looking to transform the space which has potential for offices, hospitality, education or retail uses.

The property will go to auction on October 5.

MORE: Sydney’s ‘best’ dirt mounds sell for more than $14m

Failed cricketer ‘cracks property code’, buys 37 homes in 3 years

NRL star Josh Schuster buys ‘worst house’ in ‘best’ location