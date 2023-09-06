realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

‘Most recognisable’ heritage site in Sydney for sale

News
Fiona Killman
First published 06 September 2023, 1:01pm

This 1920s heritage listed site opposite Central Station is up for sale.

One of Sydney’s most recognisable buildings opposite Central Station, used as an infirmary in the 1920s, is on the market.

The 246sq m corner site is in the Tech Central precinct, at 36 Regent St Chippendale, and has a price guide of $7 million.

Agent Colliers says the building is one of the most recognisable in the area and is “arguably the best position within Sydney’s highly sought after fringe market”.

It is heritage listed and has a rich history having been built in 1926 in memory of former NSW Premier John Storey.

A heritage listed freehold site in the Tech Central precinct, at 36 Regent St in Chippendale, and has a price guide of $7 million.

MORE

Inside Alan Joyce’s ‘unexpected’ $20m+ retirement home

Suburbs where Sydneysiders refuse to move

The building was originally a dispensary to provide medical services to the local Chippendale community.

It is currently vacant and has exposed brick and sandstone features with 440sq m of building area.

The building is exclusively listed through the Colliers team of Miron Solomons and Matt Pontey.

John Storey, NSW Premier from 1920-21 in undated photo in Sydney.

The building was built in memory of John Storey, NSW Premier from 1920-21.

MORE
Save an icon: own a koala oasis for only $5k

$2k a night adults-only getaway up for grabs

“Demand is always strong around the education precinct which is now evolving into Australia’s tech hub,” Mr Solomons said.

“There are literally billions of dollars’ worth of private and public capital being poured into the immediate area directly opposite this building which includes Tech Central and Central Station.

Mr Pontey said there was “serious capital growth potential” by adding to the existing and expanding Central Park Precinct, UTS, Sydney University and Notre Dame University.

The property has mixed-use zoning and will appeal to owner occupiers, investors, and value-add specialists looking to transform the space which has potential for offices, hospitality, education or retail uses.

The property will go to auction on October 5.

MORE: Sydney’s ‘best’ dirt mounds sell for more than $14m

Failed cricketer ‘cracks property code’, buys 37 homes in 3 years

NRL star Josh Schuster buys ‘worst house’ in ‘best’ location

Related Articles

News

Popular Brisbane neighbourhood centre sells for $11.46m

Popular Brisbane neighbourhood centre sells for $11.46m

News

Broadmeadows Homemaker Centre sells for $20m as investors pile into market

Broadmeadows Homemaker Centre sells for $20m as investors pile into market

News

$2k a night adults-only getaway up for grabs

$2k a night adults-only getaway up for grabs
Related Articles

News

Popular Brisbane neighbourhood centre sells for $11.46m

Popular Brisbane neighbourhood centre sells for $11.46m

News

Broadmeadows Homemaker Centre sells for $20m as investors pile into market

Broadmeadows Homemaker Centre sells for $20m as investors pile into market

News

$2k a night adults-only getaway up for grabs

$2k a night adults-only getaway up for grabs
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.