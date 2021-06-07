Floor opens up for co-tenant in Geelong Civic Precinct building

Geelong’s council will welcome a government department or a private business as a co-tenant in its state-of-the-art headquarters under construction in Mercer Street.

Colliers International agents Ben Young and Ned Tansey have been appointed to lease 2205sq m of office space within Geelong’s new six-level Civic Precinct building, Wurriki Nyal at 137 Mercer Street.

Mr Young said the campaign launched last week and will target government entities and other businesses.

The space represents a single floor in the building, with the rest to be occupied by City of Greater Geelong employees once construction is completed in mid 2022.

“This state-of-the-art building will provide businesses with an environment to build great culture with a balanced lifestyle, attracting and retaining the best talent for long term success,” Mr Young said.

“This is a chance to secure space within a brand new Civic Precinct in one of Australia’s fastest growing regions with a lifestyle that employees will enjoy every day. We expect it will attract keen interest from a diverse range of businesses.”

Wurriki Nyal will feature an eye-catching and sustainable mass engineered timber design by Cox Architecture, creating a light-filled, healthy, contemporary workplace for occupiers.

Mass engineered timber is a sustainable and cost effective alternative to more traditional construction methods.

Wurriki Nyal are Wadawurrung words meaning ‘”to speak and talk together”, and was selected after consultation with Wadawurrung traditional owners.

The flexible floorplan on Level Two has a net lettable area of 2205sq m, with the opportunity to maximise the potential of the space with a mix of open-plan areas, co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and kitchen and bathroom amenities.

The building will include end-of-trip facilities.

The design consists of a modern glass facade which will result in ample natural light throughout the building and a six-star green star design and As Built rating in sustainability.

Internally, the building will offer high ceilings, carpeted floors and a sustainable heating and cooling system.

“Surrounding the building will be close to 2600sq m of active public space that will include landscaped green space, cafes, restaurants and retail tenancies that will result in a vibrant atmosphere,” Mr Young said.

The civic precinct is walking distance to Geelong’s train station, Port Phillip Ferries terminal and major food and retailing including a Westfield shopping centre.

The civic precinct adds additional A-grade office space to a central Geelong pocket that already includes new buildings hosting the WorkSafe, the NDIA national headquarters, health insurance fund GMHBA and the Transport Accident Commission.

It’s opposite Johnstone Park and the Geelong Library and Heritage Centre.