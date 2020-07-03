Fitzroy shopfront could be ‘work from home’ pad
A shopfront home on Melbourne’s trendy Gertrude Street is up for grabs offering top people-watching potential – ideal for working from home life.
The two-to-three bedroom home at 77 Gertrude Street in Fitzroy spans across three split levels and features original exposed brick walls and high ceilings.
The abode is flooded with natural light and has been used as both a shopfront and a home in the past.
In the early 1800s, it operated as a hat shop for the fashionable women of inner-city Melbourne, and up until recently, it was a boutique where passers-by could find imported goods from South America.
