Fitzroy shopfront could be ‘work from home’ pad

The property is now listed for sale as either a commercial site or a residential site depending on how the new owner wishes to use it.

“We’ve had both buyers comes through – residential and commercial,” says listing agent Hamish Laidlaw of Peter Markovic real estate agency.

The property looks directly out onto bustling Gertrude Street providing the best people watching in town – especially for those working from home who want to set up their desk in the front room.

Just a stroll away are some of the best restaurants, cafes and shopping Fitzroy has to offer including Marion, Cutler & Co and The Builders Arms.

The new owners will also have access to off-street parking, which is a rare commodity in the area where parking inspectors loom.

Currently, there is no kitchen included in the design of the property, however, Laidlaw says that it can be easily integrated into the layout.

“All the original plumbing is there, which means it would be a relatively straightforward job,” he says.

Upstairs is the bathroom, two bedrooms and either a master bedroom or a second living area featuring an original marble fireplace.

The property is listed for sale for $1.75m-$1.9m.

