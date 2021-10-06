Fitzroy office of Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt for sale

A rare opportunity for a landlord to have the leader of the Australian Greens as their tenant is up for grabs in Fitzroy.

Adam Bandt’s office at 142 Johnston St has been listed with price expectations beyond $3m.

There’s a new five-year lease of the 420sq m strata suite to the Commonwealth of Australia returning annual rent of $165,000, with CBRE agents Nathan Mufale, Alex Brierley, Scott Hawthorne and JJ Heng are managing the sale on behalf of a private syndicate.

“Government-leased assets are among the most desirable commercial property investments. Income-producing assets underpinned by quality tenants and long leases are highly sought after by opportunity-starved domestic, interstate and international investors in the current environment,” Mr Mufale said.

Mr Brierley said the property was “an ideal investment for buyers seeking a risk-free income stream”.

“We’re anticipating strong interest given the Commonwealth of Australia underpins the income, sharing similarities with a government bond.”

Adam Bandt is the Federal Member for Melbourne and the parliamentary leader of the Australian Greens.

He was elected to a fourth term in 201, as of then holding the seat of Melbourne by the third largest margin of any Australian MP with 72 per cent of the vote after preferences.

