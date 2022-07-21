Fitzroy North: famous writer Graeme Simsion selling iconic store home to Roy’s Antiques

The iconic Roy’s Antiques shop and dwelling in Fitzroy North owned by best-selling author Graeme Simsion is turning over a new page.

Since 1990, the writer’s best friend, noted antiques and art dealer Roy Williams, has operated a business at 410 Queens Pde while living upstairs.

Simsion’s award-winning novel The Rosie Project and its sequels sold millions of copies around the world. He also authored two books with wife Anne Buist.

Prior to the shop opening, Simsion and Mr Williams decided “over a lot of drinks” that Simsion would become the store’s silent partner.

When the circa-1882 premises they leased was put up for sale shortly after the shop opened, Simsion purchased the freehold.

“I have made almost no profit out of the business but I have bought a lot of things at an advantageous price,” Simsion said.

Filming a low-budget, unreleased movie named Voluntary Act at Roy’s Antiques inspired Simsion to become a writer.

Mr Williams said the shop was full of furniture and objects “usually found in a French chateau before the French revolution or a stately English home”.

He plans to continue selling antiques online after vacating the store, where his customers have included a Romanov prince, Russian counts and countesses, opera singers and Academy of Ancient Music ensemble founder Christopher Hogwood, who borrowed a harpsichord.

Several social events have been hosted at the double-storey terrace boasting 3.2m-high ceilings, decorative plasterwork, French doors opening to a garden, two bedrooms and a “very grand” formal lounge.

“The business started 32 years ago with a cocktail party of 300 people, so it started with a bang,” Mr Williams said.

The store’s larger furniture and display items will be auctioned in September and Mr Williams will later move into a new home.

The commercial one-zoned property will be auctioned August 12 with $1.6-$1.7m price hopes.

Nelson Alexander Commercial partner Damien Theisz said the purchaser could live on-site, use the building as a shopfront or for both purposes.

“It is an iconic property, very unique and well-known within the Clifton Hill, Fitzroy North precinct,” Mr Theisz.

The property currently returns $75,000 in annual rent.

