Fitzroy: Former Cobb & Co coach house saddling up for new life

A former Cobb & Co coach house in Fitzroy which has since served as a film studio and home is saddling up for its next stage of life.

The double-storey property at 354 Fitzroy St will be auctioned in August with a $2.6m-$2.8m asking price.

Nelson Alexander Specialist Commercial Real Estate partner Kristian Lunardi said the circa-1880 building’s owner was moving overseas after living there for three to four years.

The property is located in a mixed use zone. featuring cathedral ceilings, terracotta floor tiles, an open fireplace, a commercial kitchen, skylight and glassed-atrium bathroom with a shower and freestanding bath,

“It is quintessential Fitzroy, when you think of Fitzroy warehouses and New York-inspired real estate, this is what you picture,” Mr Lunardi said.

The building’s original wooden ceiling beams remain, while its facade is listed under a heritage overlay.

“I think the facade is undeniably the defining feature, brick facades in near-original form are particularly rare in Fitzroy, most have been redeveloped,” Mr Lunardi added.

The warehouse has two bedrooms including one in the loft which can be accessed via stairs to a trapdoor.

Mr Lunardi said the property had previously been used as a factory, film studio, creative studio and house.

“It is currently pretty raw in the sense it is a warehouse with a garage, no doubt someone who buys it will renovate it to a modern standard and style,” he said.

Buyers including local residents and interstate investors have shown interest in the warehouse.

“The attraction for investors has been more about the uniqueness of the property,” Mr Lunardi said.

“It could be creative studio, office, hospitality venue or even a home office and residence in one.”

Other features include a rear garage with access off Argyle St, a laundry adjoining the bathroom, split system heating and cooling on the mezzanine level and hydronic heating throughout.

The property is close to Brunswick St’s shops and cafes, public transport, Fitzroy Swimming Pool and parklands.

The auction will be held at 11am on August 6.

