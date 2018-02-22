First plans for major Brisbane tower revealed

An artist’s impression of the proposed development at 80 Ann St in Brisbane.

Mirvac Group is the first developer to present plans for a new Suncorp tower in Brisbane’s CBD, proposing a “city within a building” at 80 Ann Street.

Three developers remain in contention to provide up to 40,000sqm of inner-city office space for the bank in what is thought to be the biggest leasing deal in Brisbane in a decade.

After whittling an initial 23 submissions down to a short-list of five, Suncorp is now considering the Mirvac proposal, Investa/Charter Hall’s 370 Queen St and ISPT’s plans for former cinema site The Regent in the Queen Street Mall.

Two previous contenders, Lendlease and the Morris Property Group, have withdrawn from the contest.

Mirvac’s development application lodged with Brisbane City Council last week proposes a 32-storey building spanning a whole city block between Ann and Turbot streets.

The building would incorporate three-storey atriums and interconnecting floors, breathing floors and a function facility. In a nod to the heritage of the site that once housed the Brisbane Fruit Market, a retail offering on the ground floor would include a Market Place and Market Laneway.

Described as being “designed from the inside out”, the development application says the project has the potential to be an urban catalyst for the northwest quadrant of the city.

“It has all the makings of a great city destination by setting the bar high,” the DA says.

The proposal includes 120 car parking spots and 514 bicycle spaces plus 58 showers and 1164 lockers.

Suncorp staff are now spread over 38,000sqm at three sites across Brisbane’s CBD.

The leases expire in the next four years, prompting the search for a single building.

A Suncorp spokesman says a selection from the three-shortlisted sites is expected to be made by mid-year.

Mirvac’s application is conditional on Suncorp taking up the property and would require the demolition of the eight-storey Primary Industries building on the site.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.