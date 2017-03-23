First five-star hotel comes to West Melbourne

The lobby of the Adina Grand Apartment Hotel at West End is designed as a sanctuary from the industrial streets outside.

West Melbourne’s first five-star hotel will feature a rainforest-inspired lobby, moonscape ceiling and futuristic neon car park.

The 92-room Adina Grand Apartment Hotel will be part of the West End development at the former Australia Post site next to Festival Hall.

Residents of the new precinct will have access to the hotel’s luxurious facilities, which include a “wellness centre” with space for a massage studio, yoga pod, spa and beauty parlour, when it opens at the end of 2019.

This space will open out to a landscaped retreat on level three, and there will also be a 25m lap pool, outdoor spa and hidden meditation garden.

The hotel will invite guests to “design a lifestyle experience” during their stay, combining shopping excursions at the area’s retailers, visits to a day spa, 50-seat cinema and West End’s planned nine bar and restaurants.

It’s the first “ultra urban luxury concept hotel” from Adina, part of the TFE Hotels portfolio, a joint venture of Far East Hospitality and Toga Group.

West End developer Trenerry Property’s director Robert DiCintio says the hotel’s services will be available to residents living in the precinct’s five buildings and approximately 350 apartments.

“Residents will be able to opt in to the hotel’s concierge, meeting facilities and day spa that has been designed to offer the latest in wellness treatments and technology,” he said.

“This isn’t about plonking a hotel on site, but about integrating the life of a hotel into the energy of a residential environment for the benefit of all.”

TFE Hotels CEO Rachel Argaman says the Adina Grand Apartment Hotel reflects the group’s expansion and confidence in the Melbourne market.

“We see a strong future given the amount of investment and government activity in sports, arts and tourism. So much so, we are planning to operate four new hotels in Melbourne in the next three years,” she says.

Each level of the CHT-designed hotel will have its own bespoke design, from a rainforest-inspired lobby to a neon car park, described as “Tron-like” in reference to a classic sci-fi film.

The lobby will be designed as a sanctuary from the industrial streets of West Melbourne, featuring a garden with gnarled trees and a “moonscape” ceiling.

A green wall will be enhanced by neon tubing, which is intended to provide an “ultra urban articulation” throughout the building and will appear in place of painted lines in the car park.

Stone, soft timbers and brass highlights will adorn spaces within the hotel rooms.

Construction is expected to start in July, with completion anticipated at the end of 2019.

West End will transform the 9200sqm former industrial site into a vibrant new precinct, inspired by the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

This article from the Herald Sun was originally published as “West Melbourne’s West End development adds luxurious Adina Grand Apartment Hotel“.