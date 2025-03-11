Fertile and flexible 366ha farm is unusually close to thriving town

Tassie farmers have got their eyes on Noble Farm at Wattle Grove.

This 366ha property is described as a highly sought-after agricultural holding in the heart of southeast Tasmania.

Renowned for its fertile basalt soils and prime livestock finishing country, the property offers a diverse range of agricultural opportunities, from grazing and cropping to horticulture and viticulture.

With about 80 per cent of the land arable in some form, Noble Farm presents a platform for traditional and emerging agricultural enterprises.

Nutrien Harcourts rural property consultant Andrew Fisher said the farm is unusually close to Tasmania’s “fastest growing township” in Sorell.

The strategically located property is a 10-minute drive from Sorell or 30 to Hobart and with seamless access to the Tasman Hwy and Hobart Airport.

“It enjoys a unique blend of rural productivity and urban convenience,” he said.

“Once the causeway is duplicated, Sorell and the Southern Beaches area are bound to open up.”

Mr Fisher expects the majority of inquiries for this Wattle Hill property to come from Tasmanians.

“Tasmanian farmers tend to be the buyers of Tasmanian farms,” he said.

“There is a lot of potential. The fact that Noble Farm will be subject to a new scheme — the forthcoming Greater Southeast Irrigation Scheme high surety water — the property is not just a grazing opportunity, it could be “whatever you wish it to be”.

“Properties with irrigation are selling. Others can be harder to sell.”

The farm’s extensive 3km frontage to Ironstone Creek, combined with 30 megalitres of water rights and further irrigation potential, ensures a reliable and secure water supply.

“It’s an increasingly valuable asset in modern farming,” he said.

Mr Fisher said the most important factor for many farm buyers is soil.

He’s had more than a few potential buyers bring a shovel with them to an inspection so they can see the soil for themselves.

“They say, always stick with first-class land,” he said. “If you have good soil, like the rich basalt you will find at Noble Farm, that is exactly what people want.”

Beyond its agricultural advantages, Noble Farm infrastructure is centrally located on the property and includes a charming three-bedroom weatherboard cottage, a historic convict-built red brick barn complex, and essential working farm buildings such as a shearing shed and hay shed.

No.312 Nugent Rd, Wattle Hill is for sale with Nutrien Harcourts. Expressions of interest close April 4.