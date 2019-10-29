Federal Police to set up shop at 140 Lonsdale St development

An artist’s impression of the development at 140 Lonsdale St in Melbourne.

The listed Charter Hall Group has confirmed the Australian Federal Police will occupy all of its 140 Lonsdale Street development in the heart of Melbourne.

The police service will take a 30-year lease, plus multiple options, after the move to the $300 million-plus tower in the Wesley Place precinct being developed by Charter Hall was flagged by The Australian in February.

The federal police had undertaken an off-market search for a home, after deciding not to move into another new $700 million skyscraper that will house the Victoria Police headquarters.

The federal police were previously slated to take about 15,000sqm in that 311 Spencer St building being undertaken by Cbus Property and Singapore-listed Keppel REIT.

But now 140 Lonsdale St will become home to more than 560 AFP officers and employees in what is will become its dedicated operations facility in the Melbourne CBD.

Charter Hall says it will partner with the police to deliver the state-of-the-art building for its Melbourne State Office.

Forming part of the $1.3 billion Wesley Place precinct, the building will comprise 22,750 sqm of net lettable area across 20 levels.

Charter Hall chief executive David Harrison says securing a long-term lease with such a high-calibre tenant is an extension of the company’s work with government and corporate tenants to have optimal workplaces.

“We have worked closely with the AFP, to design a bespoke property solution that will enable and support the AFP’s important work around national security, counter terrorism and continuing to make Australia a safer place,” Harrison says.

The deal with the AFP also strengthens the $3 billion Charter Hall Office Trust portfolio of prime CBD assets.

Charter Hall has appointed Lendlease as its construction delivery partner for 140 Lonsdale St, with works due to commence shortly and expected to finish in late 2022.

Charter Hall Office Trust Fund Manager Trent James says the asset is a key part of the landmark workplace and lifestyle precinct.

The AFP amendments to the office tower are currently before the Minister for Planning for approval.

Upon completion, the Wesley Place precinct will also include the restoration of the Wesley Church and an additional four heritage buildings on the 1.1-hectare CBD site.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.