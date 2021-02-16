Federal Government seeks to seal the deal on a super office in Brisbane CBD

Brisbane is the place to be for commercial property investors. Picture: Getty

Up to 3000 public servants have been earmarked for a move with a Federal Government agency seeking to consolidate its Brisbane operations in a new Brisbane CBD office tower.

Services Australia, which was previously the Department of Human Services has restarted a 35,000sqm office requirement it had in the market 18 months ago, which was taken off the table before the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources say it’s back in the market and seeking to consolidate half a dozen offices in a brand new office tower in Brisbane CBD.

It is understood the shortlist includes:

Charter Hall/Investa’s proposed 28-level tower at 360 Queen Street;

ISPT’s long-mooted office 40-storey tower on the former Regent Cinema site on the Queen Street Mall;

The Nielsen Properties/Cbus planned 38-storey tower at 205 North Quay;

Mirvac’s proposed $670m tower at the State Government owned old University of Queensland Dental School site at 168-200 Turbot Street;

Charter Hall’s proposed 25-level office tower at 343 Albert Street.

The super agency has been rationalising its footprint nationally and recently pre-committed to a $450 million office tower at Charter Hall’s 60 King William Street in Adelaide’s CBD.

Formed last year, Services Australia delivers social security services through government programs and brands like Centrelink, Medicare, the PBS and Hearing Australia.

Engineering giant tests market

In other news diversified engineering giant Worley Parsons is testing the market with a 4000sqm to 5000sqm requirement.

Currently at 12 Creek Street, it’s still too early for any shortlist at this stage.

However, accountants KPMG are getting closer to making a decision on its future with a 7500sqm requirement in the market.

Sources say KPMG has three likely options on the table — the Midtown Centre, 123 Albert Street where Rio Tinto will soon vacate to relocate to the Midtown Centre or stay put at Riparian Plaza.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property