Famous motel from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ now up for sale for $2.1 million

Schittheads, rejoice! The famed Rosebud Motel from the now-legendary cult classic TV show ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is up for sale.

The Hockley Motel, located 80km outside of Toronto, Canada, which posed as the home for the Rose family, is on the market for $2.1 million (US$1,59 million).

Located in Mono, Ontario, The Hockley Motel sits on 6.7 acres, on the banks of the Nottawasaga River.

Unlike the nine room motel on the TV show, the 400 sqm property is really made up of six units with kitchenettes and baths, and a two story manager’s suite with three bedrooms and one bath, according to the NYPost.

Also on the grounds is a 65 sqm detached guest cottage, a “mobile home with a Florida room” and a three-stall horse barn.

Current owner Jesse Tipping, who bought the hotel in 2012 for $820,000, told I Heart Radio she “would love to see the property’s next owner turn it into a ‘Schitt’s Creek‘-themed motel as a tribute to the show.”

Die-hard fans of the Emmy award-winning comedy will also recognise another property from the show has also come up for sale recently.

The opulent home of the fictional Rose family, including Johnny, Moira, David and Alexis, who were unceremoniously evicted by the IRS in the opening scenes of the multi-award winning show, hit the market last month — with a whopping $20.6 million price guide.

The three-storey, 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom French Chateau-style mega-home, known locally as La Belle Maison-Lux, has sweeping marble staircases, “breathtaking balustrades”, endless carved limestone and Sistine Chapel-inspired frescoes, according to its listing.

The property also has a sauna, an eight-seat home theatre, golf simulator, a billiard room, gym, a wine cellar – for those who “like the wine and not the label” – and two pools, one indoor and one outdoor.

