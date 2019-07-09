Fairfield pizza joint served up fresh

The corner pizza store, upstairs apartment and two residences are priced at almost $3 million.

A hot slice of Fairfield real estate has just come out of the oven.

Fairfield Pizza, along with three residential properties, is up for grabs at 218-222 Station St.

The prime piece of real estate is packaged together for a crispy $2.7-$2.97 million.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Peter Markovic Fitzroy agent Hamish Laidlaw says he ate at the pizza joint a long time ago.

“They are on a long lease and it will sell with that lease in place. It will remain there for (at least) 3-5 years into the future,” Laidlaw says.

“We are selling it as one package for somebody who wants a high yielding property, and has a vision for the future.

“At 684sq m, it is a good land banking asset as well.”

The four properties at 218-222 Station St include Fairfield Pizza, a three-bedroom upstairs apartment with a study, a one bedroom home with an open-plan living domain and another three-bedroom property with a large garden.

The residences are on a 12-month lease, and the combined return for the four dwellings is $110,000 per annum.

“There has been a little bit of interest but nothing huge so far,” he says.

“It is a private sale so we’ll try to wrap it up with minimal fuss.”

No. 218 Station St last sold for $2.8 million in February 2018.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Fairfield Pizza: grab this old school pizza joint with the lot”.