F45 co-founder lists $26m Bondi Beach project for sale

F45 co-founder Rob Deutsch recently got approval to build his dream project at Bondi Beach — but now it’s gone back on the market.

He’d snapped up the block of Art Deco flats at 56 Campbell Pde — which had cost Auschwitz survivor Freda Feuerstein £11,000 in 1958 — for $20.65m at an action packed auction on the footpath out the front of the building in 2020.

The plan back then was to live in one of the luxury apartments he wanted to build there, with retail down below, but his plans hit a brick wall with Waverley Council who opposed it because it violated the site’s height restrictions and potentially overshadowed neighbouring homes.

In October, he finally won approval after going to the Land and Environment Court, but in the meantime he’d married model Nicole Perso and, with his residential needs changed, he bought their dream home for $36m in Bellevue Hill.

So little surprise then that the project has appeared on property portals via Highland Double Bay Malouf director David Malouf and Paul Grasso, who are understood to have a $26m price guide in the expressions of interest campaign.

It’s expected to be popular, given the approved plans by acclaimed architects Nicholas & Associates for the four luxury apartments with multiple parking spaces, plus an oceanfront retail premises.

The dual-access 368sqm site has a sunny north-easterly aspect and panoramic views.

It’s one of the last remaining opportunities to secure an entire building on the beachfront promenade, close by Icebergs pool and South Bondi’s vibrant cafe scene.

The apartment mix includes one two-bedder; two four-bedders and one three-bedder.

The penthouse — which was intended to be Deutsch’s new home — includes a plunge pool and entertainers’ terrace with beach views.