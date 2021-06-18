Eye-catching country bakery and salon attracts broad inquiry

THE secret is out when it comes to the Tasman Peninsula — its home values are climbing and the lifestyle is drawing in Tassie locals and interstaters who are looking to make a move.

About 100km southeast of Hobart sits this versatile property, a bakery and hair salon at Nubeena that has had the commercial property market buzzing.

Raine & Horne Sorell, Tasman & East Coast senior property consultant Danny Boon said interest had come from mainland-based and local buyers.

“I think that the Tasman Peninsula is not only becoming sought after by Tasmanians but mainland interest is gaining a lot of momentum,” he said.

“The property owners are well-known locals and they are looking to slow down and put their feet up.

“They lease both of the shops and are very keen to keep the businesses going for the growing community.

“The ideal buyer would be an owner-operator looking for a lifestyle change.

“Or, with people already showing interest in leasing the property, an investor would get a good return here.”

There is currently a lease on the bakery and cafe’s adjoining hairdressing salon, with a three year option as well.

Located at No.1626 Main Road, this 786sq m freehold property is currently returning $27,000 per annum.

The 163sq m building offers indoor and outdoor seating, plus a large kitchen with cool rooms and storage spaces.

The bakery comes fully equipped and is offered on a walk-in walk-out basis.

Alongside local customers, salmon farming company Tassal is located nearby and brings traffic to the area. A high school, the Tasman Council Chambers, Works Depot, RSL Club and Bowls Club, plus a hospital are also close by.

The Tasman Peninsula is a picturesque holiday and tourist destinations with Port Arthur Historic Site — Tasmania’s most visited tourist destination and the world-famous Ship Stern Bluff Bluff, a mecca for big wave surfers — among the area’s numerous attractions.

Mr Boon said there was plenty to like about the Tasman Peninsula lifestyle and this was reflected in a bustling housing market.

“We are seeing prices jumping through the roof in this part of the state,” he said.

“On residential properties, agents are quoting ranges that are above the norm but then still getting well over the asking price!

“A lot of properties are being sold sight unseen, just a building inspection and a sight unseen clause attached.

“It’s a pretty spectacular area when you come from the big island; I think sometimes we just take it for granted.”

No.1626 Main Road, Nubeena is listed with Raine & Horne. It will be sold by expression of interest closing June 22.