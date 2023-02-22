‘Erotic’ Chatswood sex venue hits market after 20 years as brothel

If the walls could talk, you might not want to know the stories they’d tell.

An “erotic venue” described by the operator as a “space to blow clients’ minds” has been listed for auction – complete with eight showers and multiple rooms of mirrored walls.

The established brothel near the Chatswood CBD is alleged to have operated for close to 20 years. The property will go under the hammer in March for the first time since 2005 as a vacant possession.

The 483 sqm site on Victoria Ave is currently owner occupied and has been trading as Victoria’s Secrets Bordello, according to the listing. No price guide is available for the property but it could sell for millions given its popular location.

The property has parking for six cars and the front windows appear to be covered over.

It is not known exactly how many rooms are inside the property, but the floorplan reveals a labyrinth of passageways leading to at least nine bedrooms – most with ensuite showers.

There is also a room with a large spa bath on the second level, along with a kitchen on the bottom level.

Sales records revealed the property last sold in 2005 for $2.88m.

Details provided in the current sales listing showed the property had “development upside” and could be redeveloped as a mixed use site, subject to council approval.

The website for the business using the venue makes no secret of the dealings there, boasting that the property has “all the accompaniments necessary for complete seduction”.

MORE: $46m home has 16 bathrooms for sale

Chili Pepper’s ‘Flea’ sells his secret Aussie beach home

Your rent horror story could become a video game

The website reads: “Take your pick from Chinese ladies with porcelain skin to sultry Spanish beauties and of course sun-kissed Australian bombshells. Enjoy both lovely, petite bodies and those of the curvier, voluptuous variety”.

An agent for the Victoria Ave venue would not comment on the listing.

The property is the latest in a string of licensed brothels that have come up for sale since the Covid pandemic hit. Many have since been repurposed and turned into office or retail space.

The sales agents behind many of these sales were reluctant to comment on the record, but they did reveal that Covid-era lockdowns and health restrictions dealt a crippling blow to much of the industry and many operators have been unable to recover.

The rise of web-based escort agencies and sites such as Only Fans have also changed the industry, making it harder for owners of licensed brothels to attract revenue.

Brothel magnate Milan Stamenkovic, who established one of Melbourne’s largest brothels and sold an Artarmon establishment for close to $4m prior to the pandemic, said it was a difficult industry.

Mr Stamenkovic told The Daily Telegraph in 2019 that 20 per cent of the operators made about 80 per cent of the revenue and smaller operators often struggled to compete with unlicensed, illegal venues – often disguised as massage parlours.

Among the recent sales of licensed venues was a venue in Western Sydney suburb Guildford, where the tenant and operator of the brothel was reported to have ceased paying the $6000 a month rent.

A Blacktown warehouse operated by a business claiming to be “the best brothel in Blacktown” remains up for sale. It is understood the owners of the venue wanted a price in the region of $3.5m in January.