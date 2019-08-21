Erina’s Base Warehouse has $3.4m price tag

Erina Base Warehouse building on the market for $3.4 million.

The building that is currently tenanted to the Base Warehouse at Erina is for sale with a price guide of $3.4 million.

The popular landmark property, currently used as a one stop party shop, is in prime position on Karalta Rd, surrounded in retail shops, medical clinics and businesses.

Agent Ben Purdue from Raine and Horne Commercial says he believes that the tenants will stay in the building for now, but have issued a notice to finalise their lease in May 2020.

The Express Advocate contacted Base Warehouse CEO Peter Zafiropoulos, but the owner declined to comment on the future of the business.

Features of the bulky goods retail store include multiple access points, huge signage and plenty of customer parking.

“The building has plumbing in place to split into three smaller spaces. With the current zoning, it would really suit something similar to next door, which is multiple medical offices,” Purdue says.

“Rent is currently $250,000 per year gross plus GST and net return is 6.43%, which is great for the Erina market,” Purdue says.