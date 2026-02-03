Epping: massive O’Hern’s Logistics Park sold for $275m

A monster circa-$275m property sale for a sprawling future business hub the size of Elwood has emerged as Victoria’s biggest sale to date in 2026.

The nine-figure purchase in Epping to the city’s north by Yale Investment Group might well remain one of the city’s biggest across the year.

The investment group snapped up the 259.28ha O’Hern’s Logistics Park in Epping — and is about the size of Elwood in the city’s inner south.

Melbourne’s smallest suburb, Gardenvale, which measures 30ha, could fit into the industrial site eight times over.

Yale Investment Group’s director and ex-civil engineer Andrew Sirianni formerly served as managing director of construction company Universal Corp, which was founded by his late father Aldo Sirianni in the 1980s.

O’Hern’s Logistics Park’s stage one build has been completed with future plans including a 127ha nature reserve.

Other development projects Yale Investment Group is involved with include a 140ha business hub next door to Avalon Airport with a $700m end value, a $150m 13-storey Geelong office tower with a rooftop bar and restaurant, and a seven-storey site in Chapel St, South Yarra.

Commercial real estate agencies LAWD and Colliers had the Epping listing.

LAWD’s Peter Sagar said the Yale Investment Group had secured the opportunity to develop a world-class logistics estate with the potential to host a large-scale data centre.

Mr Sagar was joined by his colleagues Paul Callanan and Henry Sayers and Colliers’ Nick O’Brien, Daniel Telling, Sean Thomson and Gavin Bishop in completing the transaction, which is due to settle in July 2026.

Mr Sagar said the sale would likely remain the biggest for Victoria for some time, and would be the biggest deal since former Carlton Football Club premiership player Fraser Brown’s Brown Property Group bought a sprawling Tuckers Rd, Clyde North, address for about $250m midway through last year.

The Herald Sun understands that Goodman Group also made a play for the Epping property last year, and while a similar price had been on the table, a transaction had not proceeded after they entered due diligence.

Mr O’Brien said the Epping deal would “definitely” be the biggest sale so far in 2026 for Victoria, and might well hold onto that title for some time.

Signed off on Friday last week, the sale also marks one of the biggest landholding transfers for an industrial property site in some time, with the site likely to ultimately host thousands of jobs.

“It’s a $2bn built-out project, so it would be easily 1000 and maybe thousands of jobs,” Mr O’Brien said.

The agent added that data centre demand was proving common in the city’s north and west as a result of a new AusNet terminal that would meet the power needs of the energy-intensive industry.

Additional reporting by Nathan Mawby

