University of Notre Dame to drop $60m portfolio

A Sydney university has announced the planned offloading of $60m worth of properties amid a major restructuring.

The University of Notre Dame Australia (UNDA) has listed a four-asset inner-Sydney property portfolio for sale, which includes its law school and the former office of Labor MP Tanya Plibersek.

Notre Dame, a national Catholic university, is one of the country’s smallest by enrolment.

It has around 12,000 enrolled students across its campuses in Fremantle and Broome, WA, and Sydney. By comparison, the University of Sydney claims to have over 70,000 total students.

As part of Notre Dame’s reshuffle, the university is looking to offload its commercial properties at 22–24 City Rd, 1–7 Moorgate St, 29–35 Shepherd St and 142–152 Broadway, each positioned within Sydney’s multibillion-dollar Tech Central and university precinct.

An expressions of interest campaign will be held for the properties, run by CBRE’s Angus Windred, Callum Cooke and Mitch Noonan.

MORE: Rate rise adds thousands to repayments

Mr Windred said the assets’ strategic location in a tightly held inner-city market, and zoning,

were expected to attract strong interest from a broad buyer pool, particularly groups focused on alternative accommodation uses.

“Opportunities to acquire multiple assets of this scale in Chippendale are rare, particularly given the underlying land value and future repositioning optionality the portfolio offers,” he said.

“Chippendale’s resilient demand for accommodation is driven by its proximity to universities,

employment hubs and Tech Central, underpinning strong interest in co-living and accommodation-led investment strategies,” he added.

MORE: Bunnings’ new $26k home, up in two days

Mr Cooke said the ability to acquire the assets individually or in one line further broadened buyer appeal.

“The flexibility of the offering allows buyers to tailor their exposure to Chippendale, whether securing a single asset or assembling a meaningful city-fringe portfolio with scale and long-term upside,” he said.

The office at 152 Broadway, formerly the office of Minister for Social Services Tanya Plibersek, is an underdeveloped site which has been used to house university staff.

Under town planning controls, the property can reportedly be developed up to 3,111 sqm of gross floor area (subject to council approval) and will likely be targeted by student accommodation and co-living developers.

MORE: Sydney’s pub scene in huge $60m shake-up

The UNDA Law School at 29-35 Shepherd St, which is heritage listed, is expected to be targeted by owner-occupiers or small property companies looking to lease the premises as a headquarters on the fringes of the CBD.

For the property at Moorgate St, currently the school of Philosophy & Theology, the agents expect it to attract the interest of smaller scale owner-occupiers, or potentially developers seeking a full residential conversion (subject to council approval).

The sale of these properties comes as part of a broader asset review for the university, which has recently leased a two properties at Mountain St, Ultimo and Myrtle St, Chippendale.

MORE: Reality TV offering homeowners chance to make $10k a week

The acquisition added two new facilities to the university’s Broadway Campus, with the Mountain St building to be the new home for Notre Dame’s health sciences programs, while 140 Myrtle St will become the new home for nursing and midwifery.

The new facilities are undergoing major refurbishment and are expected by the university to be ready for Semester 1 of this year, which commences in mid-February.

The expressions of interest campaign for the properties will close on March 12, 2026.

MORE: Mitchell Moses’ ‘redundant’ $3m home for sale