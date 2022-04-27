Epic red skyscraper resembling a waratah set to transform Sydney skyline

A red office tower resembling a species of waratah has been given the go-ahead to be built in North Sydney – a move that promises to transform the lower north shore skyline.

The $650m building known as Warada on Walker will comprise 22 levels of office space and 27,000sqm of net lettable area. The project is set to be completed in 2025.

Developer Thirdi was reported to be hinging its bets on the new skyscraper revitalising the North Sydney commercial district.

The district has been hit hard by the move to remote working arrangements during the Covid pandemic.

The project was designed by architects Woods Bagot, the same firm behind Thirdi’s commercial offering Blue & William, a $300m commercial precinct in North Sydney.

The design of the Warada development was conceived during the height of Australia’s 2019 bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirdi director of sales Luke Berry said the project represented a regeneration of the office sector in North Sydney and would bring “wow factor” back to the skyline.

“(It’s) a rebirth of sorts for North Sydney’s commercial sector and with the support of the council, we see this building playing a major role in North Sydney’s return to the national stage as a genuine CBD of Australia,” Mr Berry said.

Construction and demolition works are estimated to begin in late 2022.

The green-lit project will include 73 car spaces, 156 bike spaces, 12 retail spaces and a co-working space that is set to boast a full-size amphitheatre.

The project will be topped by a 1000sqm rooftop garden with CBD views. Each floor includes 3.8m ceilings. The ground floor will have a 20m atrium.

Some of Australia’s industry leaders were reported to be looking to secure space in the building, with agency JLL appointed as the project marketers.

“Sydney hasn’t had a project like this in quite some time and will easily be one of our legacy projects,” Mr Berry said.