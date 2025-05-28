Kmart’s $500m promise to customers

Kmart has committed to a new $500m fulfilment centre in Sydney’s west as it aims to double revenue to $20 billion over the next decade.

The retail giant has announced plans to build the new 100,000 sqm Omnichannel Fulfilment Centre to be built at ESR’s Intermodal Precinct at Moorebank.

The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2027 and Kmart Group said it will create more than 1300 jobs during the construction phase of the project and when it is fully operational.

The facility will also service Kmart’s sister retail outlet Target and is aimed at modernising logistics and enhancing supply line growth.

“This commitment is an exciting milestone and represents a significant investment in our future supply chain,” Kmart and Target CEO John Gualtieri.

“By modernising our fulfilment capabilities, we’re increasing speed, efficiency and flexibility across our network.

“Ultimately, this is about delivering even more value to our customers, which is central to who we are.”

Kmart have been experimenting with store layouts in a limited number of stores in Queensland in a big to increase sales and reach that $20bn target in the next 10 years, which would almost double current revenue.

Growth in online sales is another crucial target.

“With nearly 450 stores across Australia and New Zealand, our store network for Kmart and Target remains a core part of our customer offering,” Mr Gualtieri said.

“This new facility is key to delivering a seamless omnichannel experience, ensuring customers receive the products they need, when and how they want them.

“Whether shopping online or in-store, our goal is to provide great quality products at the lowest prices, and this facility will help us do that more efficiently than ever.”

The Moorebank Intermodal Precinct is expected to deliver around $11bn in economic benefits in the three decades following completion, including $3.5bn to southwest Sydney’s economy.

