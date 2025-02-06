Entire island: Largest industrial land and water wharf on the eastern seaboard for sale

An industrial island site and wharf spanning about 57ha with more than 1km of river frontage and situated 10km from the Brisbane CBD, is expected to attract “extreme market interest” from developers and occupiers.

The Incitec Pivot Ltd (IPL) Gibson Island site at Murarrie, considered the largest industrial land and deep water wharf for sale on the eastern seaboard, has hit the market following the company’s ceasing of manufacturing at the site in January 2023.

Since 1969, The Gibson Island Works has mainly manufactured nitrogen based fertiliser product, including ammonia, urea, ammonium sulphate and carbon dioxide using natural gas.

In November 2024, IPL announced it would be selling the site, and later this year the Gibson Island primary distribution centre will relocate to a Port of Brisbane facility.

Colliers Queensland chief executive Simon Beirne said the site offered unprecedented potential to develop a world class logistics estate in the heart of the Australia TradeCoast precinct that could change the face of Brisbane.

“Gibson Island represents the largest industrial development land holding with deep water wharf access for sale on the Eastern Seaboard and we expect extreme market interest from both developers and occupiers,” he said.

“Strategically located within the heart of the Australia TradeCoast precinct, this site provides direct access to the Port of Brisbane making it a highly sought-after development opportunity in a land-constrained market.”

Mr Beirne said Brisbane’s port was the third largest in the country and has seen exceptional growth rates at a much faster pace than those of other Australian states, which reflected Queensland’s economic importance and the site’s significance.

Furthermore, South East Queensland was currently in the midst of “unparalleled levels of infrastructure development” due to significant population growth, in addition to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, which was having a considerable flow on effect to the logistics industry.

“In 2024, Brisbane recorded over 823,000sqm of take up, with the gap between Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane continuing to narrow,” Mr Beirne said.

“Capital values in Australia TradeCoast remain 20 to 25% higher than other Brisbane industrial precincts due to well-developed infrastructure, including its proximity to the port and airport, which continues to drive higher demand.”

The site offered future users a chance to control their own import and export movements, with 1.165km of river frontage with wharf access, and special industry zoning meant the site could handle a multitude of users with high impact industrial applications.

“Over the past decade, raw industrial land values in the Australia TradeCoast have risen by 136%, including a 57% increase in the last five years alone, highlighting the area’s high demand and limited supply,” Mr Beirne said.

“As a result of this strong interest, rental rates in the precinct remain the highest, exceeding those in other industrial areas by 5 to 15%, depending on the grade.

“As the Olympics draw nearer, the Brisbane industrial revolution has started with the market already seeing a marked rise in demand for space, driven by the infrastructure boom and the growing need for warehousing and distribution services.”

The site has been listed for sale via an international Expressions of Interest campaign, closing March 13.