Entire Gold Coast school for sale

An entire school is for sale on Queensland’s Gold Coast, complete with classrooms, desks, chairs and a library full of books.

The primary school – Queensland Independent College – presents in almost the same condition as the day it closed in 2017, eight years after its first intake of students.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the property also comes with a fully operational childcare centre with 140 places.

The school at 16 Ghilgai Rd, Merrimac, not far from heart of the tourist region and just 13km from Surfers Paradise, has 12 fully furnished classrooms, an administration building, two full-sized basketball courts and it sits on more than 3ha of land.

It is on the market through Ray White Commercial’s Adam Young and Brandon Johnson, who say the owners are open to offers to buy or lease the whole site or just the school on its own, subject to subdivision approvals.

“There is also a DA in place with the potential for up to 500 students,” Young says.

“With everything included, right down to the desks and chairs, the property is ready to be sold or leased to another school.”

Queensland Independent College opened in 2009, having taken over the site that had been occupied since 1996 by a Montessori school.

“It was progressively extended and modified every year between 2008 and 2014,” Young says.

Each of the classrooms is large enough to accommodate 20 students, while there is also an arts studio, music room and a reception area.

“As it currently stands, there are five detached buildings — including the childcare centre — a demountable amenities block and car parking,” he adds.

Expressions of interest to buy or lease the property close on July 4.