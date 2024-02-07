Enticing island lodge, restaurant grabs attention far and wide

AN island opportunity like this one is as rare as hen’s teeth.

The 28ha Mountain Seas Lodge and Restaurant on Flinders Island has hit the market and quickly piqued the interest of a range of potential buyers, says Howell Property Group’s Michelle Hirchfield.

Ms Hirchfield — a Flinders local — described No.855 Trousers Point Rd, Loccota as an “incredible property”.

“There is nothing like it here,” she said.

“People book well in advance. The property has forward bookings through ‘til 2025.

“From October to May, it sees an occupancy rate of about 75 per cent.

“Walking groups and professional photographers hosting workshops are regulars. They will come and stay for a week and immerse themselves in all that the island has to offer.”

The property sits at the base of Mt Strzelecki National Park and features a stunning mountain backdrop, beautiful ocean views, and it has a peaceful, serene ambience.

Mountain Seas Lodge is currently operating as a tourism business with an onsite fine dining restaurant and could lend itself to numerous pursuits.

Under the current “amazing” chef, Ms Hirchfield said the restaurant has been extremely popular with tourists and locals.

The property has a lot to offer, including a well-appointed restaurant and accommodation suites with nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, including the manager’s residence.

The restaurant can seat up to 40 people and, as a holiday destination, Mountain Seas has hosted numerous family holidays, romantic getaways, weddings, corporate conferences, retreats, and bushwalking tour groups.

There are expansive views, a large deck, outdoor seating areas, an eight-person spa, a fireplace, an enclosed garden/courtyard with a barbecue, four 20,000L water tanks, solar hot water and electric hot water services, plus a 30-panel solar system feeding to the buildings and to the grid.

In the grounds there is an orchard of established apple, pear, cherry, lemon and chestnut tree varieties.

There are private walking trails and a freshwater pond on the property.

Wallabies, wombats and over 200 different bird species are regular visitors.

Ms Hirchfield said tourists often visit Loccota to climb to the highest peak on Flinders Island, Mt Strzelecki — which begins about 1km from Mountain Seas — and to enjoy the stunning white sandy beach at Trousers Point, which is just 2km away.

“The beach is considered among the best in the world by Australian Geographic,” she said.

With 28.74ha of land surrounding the property, privacy is assured.

There could be scope to develop, STCA.

Ms Hirchfield said the next owner might be an entrepreneurial hospitality-focused couple, perhaps someone that sees an opportunity for a health and wellness retreat, or an investor, employing an on-site manager.

“Perhaps someone sees the residential aspect as the most attractive part of the offering, given the lovely, big, open-plan, three-bedroom home,” she said.

“The property is zoned Landscape Conservation.”

Flinders Island is one of 52 in the Furneaux Group, noted for its sparkling beaches, rugged mountain ranges, abundant wildlife, granite headlands and crystal-clear waters.

Flinders Island is about a one-hour flight from Melbourne or 30 minutes from Launceston via Sharp Airlines.

No.855 Trousers Point Rd, Loccota is listed for sale with Howell Property Group. It will be sold via expressions of interest closing on February 27.

