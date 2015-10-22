Energy-saving building tech wins national awards

Two companies that provide energy management solutions to commercial property owners are winners in this year’s Australian Technologies Competition.

New South Wales-based Pacific Environment won the competition’s Built Environment Award for its EnviroSuite environmental management system, while Victoria’s GreenSync won the Energy Technology Award for a series products that help manage electricity use across grids.

The competition recognises emerging technologies, with the companies behind them competing for prizes and potential funding to develop their products further.

Semi-finalist: Green gong for company with head in the cloud

Pacific Environment’s program is a cloud-based system that monitors buildings and their energy usage in real time and incorporates weather forecasting and data analysis to allow building owners to maximise the efficiency of their properties.

So many of the finalists have huge global potential

GreenSync’s PeakResponse and MicroEM products allow users to minimise their electricity usage and avoid costly peaks in their grid.

Australian Technologies Competition chairman of judges Ben Waters says most of the finalists have bright futures as budding Australian companies.