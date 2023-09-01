End planning quagmire, says Meriton boss Harry Triguboff as he fights for Little Bay project

Many things are happening in the field of producing more apartments, but the opposite result has been achieved so far. In fact, less and less are being ­produced.

We changed the NSW government, but the planning department is still performing as before, probably worse. It is strange that no one is particularly concerned. We now accept that their position is hopeless.

Where is the state opposition? We would like to hear their ideas. Where is the Housing Industry Association? Are they all going to fold up together?

At the federal level, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants migrants. Brilliant. Mr Albanese wants production of apartments. Brilliant. NSW Premier Chris Minns is going to allow higher density, which will result in cheaper units. Brilliant.

Mr Minns wants more apartments in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Yet Randwick council in Sydney approves on my site in Little Bay 10 per cent of what other councils approve everywhere. And I am supposed to accept such pittance with good grace.

Unfortunately, Mr Albanese does not come with any solutions on how to produce the units. Mr Minns is quiet about Little Bay. The NSW planning department agrees with higher floor space, but this will cause more delays, less housing again. Because, for them, the problem is it’s a new process.

We have come through the toughest period for developers and subcontractors. Sure, it’s very nice to demand complete compliance of building standards. Sure, the negligent builder should be punished. But while we punish him, we punish the subcontractors the workers on site and the purchasers. We must immediately rectify the faults.

We can change the government as much as we like. We can change the minister as much as we like. But until the system is changed in NSW, it is all a waste of time. The time to approve projects must be halved, as it is elsewhere, and the attitude must be co-operative and not obstructive. We are starting a block in Brisbane. All the people from the council greet us with open arms. We have a hundred per cent collaboration in Surfers Paradise, for many years.

We completed the block in Melbourne, and all the bureaucrats and politicians want to be seen with us. Come to Sydney, I am the enemy. But they can’t shut me up. They’re scared to be seen near me, or near any other developer.

Mr Albanese and Mr Minns have great ideas, but we expect action. The NSW planning department is a complete disaster. There is more profit to be made in Sydney than anywhere else but no one can work with the authorities.

What are Albanese, Minns and the state opposition doing? Leaving all to the department, which has been struggling for years.

The same bureaucrats, the same arrogance. The department is not only arrogant to developers, but everyone else as well. Our Treasurer should be involved in housing too.

I am sorry, but I devoted my whole life to building apartments. Even if the system changes, we must rebuild the industry. The government is very happy when they take our workers and build roads. The workers might get the jobs, but the building industry of units is in disarray.

They are broke. They are disillusioned. They are desperate.

Harry Triguboff is the founder and managing director of Meriton