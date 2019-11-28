Embrace the country life with a Tasmanian post office

Ever dreamt of a country lifestyle, with a business to call your own and a comfortable home to live in?

Of course you have, who hasn’t?

Joel Nielsen, property consultant with EIS Property, has listed a place that fits that bill perfectly. 3 Patrick St, Bothwell, is a mid-1800s two-storey Colonial Georgian building, a two-bedroom home and the local post office.

Joel says the current owners have invested a significant amount of money renovating the residence.

“The property still maintains many of its original features, like the fireplaces, high ceilings, timber floors and sandstone brickwork,” he says.

“The business is secure and profitable and consists of a licensed post office, along with a mail delivery contract.

“The post office offers banking, bill payment, postage and retail services, and there are opportunities to expand the retail space.

“The business provides a very good income to the current owners and they are only selling due to personal reasons.”

The business is owned and operated by a husband and wife team, with no additional staff needed, other than a lady who fills in for the mail delivery run when required.

The post office operates from 9am-5pm weekdays, and the mail delivery contract is three days per week. Generally, it takes about half a day to sort and deliver.

The tastefully renovated residence is set on the ground floor, with a bedroom and living room separated by a hallway that leads to the kitchen and bathroom.

There is an enormous 10m x 9m room on the upper level, which is currently used for storage, but has wonderful scope to refurbish, perhaps as a luxurious master suite.

“It offers a very relaxed lifestyle and a close-knit mainly farming community,” he says.

“The area has attracted a lot of people from interstate in recent years who have relocated for a lifestyle change, and it’s within an hour’s drive of Hobart.

“Bothwell also attracts a lot of tourists to places like the Nant Distillery and various cheeseries, as well as to Ratho Farm, Australia’s oldest golf course.

“The region is also a very popular fly fishing destination and attracts anglers from interstate and overseas.”

3 Patrick St, Bothwell, is listed with EIS Property in the $500,000-plus price range.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “Live the country lifestyle dream while running the Bothwell Post Office”.