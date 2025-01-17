Elsternwick: Tennis court block served up with multimillion-dollar asking range

Two side-by-side Elsternwick tennis courts have hit the market with a grand slam-worthy $3.8m-$4m asking range.

The 1022sq m block of land at 16 Murray St has been listed with plans for a mid-century style house designed by Fitzroy-based architecture practice Kennedy Nolan, that could potentially be built at the site.

Alternatively, the listing mentions a buyer could look to further subdivide, subject to council approval.

The courts are being sold through an expressions of interest campaign managed by BigginScott’s Daniel Ashton.

The property’s online listing states that it’s one street away from Glen Huntly Rd’s cafes and the no. 67 tram route, and is also within easy walking distance of schools and parklands.

The $3.8m+ price tag is double Elsternwick’s $1.845m median house price, according to PropTrack.

A local church sold the tennis court site about two years ago, and a spokesperson from a tennis academy that formerly used the courts said they stopped lessons there about the same time.

It’s not the first time a tennis court – or two – have been listed for sale in Melbourne recently.

A 3576sq m property at 2 Caraar Creek Lane, Mornington, featuring a clifftop tennis court was put on the market in 2024. It was initially priced at $7.5m-$8.2m.

Boasting Port Phillip Bay views and located within walking distance of Mills Beach, coastal walking trails and Mornington Golf Course, the site is still on the market with a $7.5m price tag.

McEwing & Partners’ directors Quentin McEwing and Marcus Gollings have the listing.

In 2018, a 939sq m block containing a tennis court and gardens at 77 Sackville St, Kew, was offered for sale.

Priced at $5m-$5.5m, public records show it later sold for $3.73m.

Also in 2018, a 664sq m tennis court at 37 Eumeralla Rd, Caulfield South, sold for $1.605m.

Gary Peer & Associates’s Benjamin Rothschild Senior Sales had the listing.

