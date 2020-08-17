Dunk Island dream in jeopardy as charges loom for investor

Property and investment house Mayfair 101’s hopes of transforming Dunk Island into a $1.5bn tourism mecca appear to be in tatters, after the Federal Court appointed Grant Thornton as provisional liquidators of key parts of its empire.

A judgment released on Friday showed the precarious state of the debenture-backed property empire, with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission saying the firm may have been running a Ponzi scheme and group founder James Mawhinney restrained from leaving Australia, as he may face criminal charges.

The controversial project to transform the Queensland tourism icon was backed by high-interest debenture and property bonds but the regulator told the court that investors could face substantial losses with the projects on the brink for months.

The regulator was concerned the bonds product were developed by Mawhinney to circumvent earlier court orders in order to make payments to investors in different products.

“ASIC has submitted that such conduct has characteristics which are typically associated with a ‘Ponzi scheme’,” the Federal Court judgment said.