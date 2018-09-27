Manly’s oldest backpackers set to sell

The fourth Manly backpackers in a year is for sale, and this one might be converted into a house.

Astra Backpackers in Pittwater Rd is the oldest budget accommodation in Manly, can take up to 25 guests and is less than 150m from Manly Beach.

The site is zoned R3 which allows for medium density residential property and while it has 13 guest rooms and a manager’s unit it may sell to be reconfigured into a private home. It was due to go to auction on Thursday, September 27 at 6pm.

Vincent West, of Raine & Horne Commercial, said the freehold site is a short walk to the beach and everything Manly has to offer and while most of the interest in the property is from business owners there are a few people looking at the 362sqm site for a family home.

The backpackers covers two titles and consists of two terrace-style properties.

Built in 1920 it was almost certainly built as affordable holiday accommodation, West says.

He adds that in the early decades of the 20th century Manly was a popular destination for working families and accommodation was dormitory style and low cost.

A budget boarding house in Steinton St sold for $3,801,777 in November last year.

Two other backpackers have sold within the year. In December the Manly Backpackers in Raglan St sold for $8.2 million and in April this year the Manly Guesthouse in Steinton St sold for $4.7 million.

The backpackers, guesthouse and boarding house between them have sold for more than $16.7 million.

This article from The Manly Daily originally appeared as “Central Manly backpackers selling up — the fourth in a year”.