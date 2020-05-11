Dr Hugh Wirth: Former RSPCA president’s vet clinic sold in $7m estate

Three properties part of the estate of late RSPCA stalwart Dr Hugh Wirth have sold. Picture: Nicole Cleary

Three Deepdene properties that formed part of the estate of animal advocate and longtime RSPCA Victoria president Hugh Wirth have sold for a combined $7.025 million.

And it’s understood the proceeds from the hefty off-market sales will go to the animal welfare organisation Dr Wirth served for decades.

The trio included Dr Wirth’s home of about 36 years at 3 May St, which he shared with dozens of dogs, cats, fish, geese and other animals until his death in 2018 at 78, following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The three-bedroom house on an 820sqm block sold for $2.425 million to a local developer, who is expected to knock it down and replace it with one or two new dwellings.