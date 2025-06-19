Donald Trump Jr set to open private club with $768k fee

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Trump Jr, is launching a new private members club that will cater to the wealthiest supporters of his father’s administration.

Named “Executive Branch,” the invite-only venue in Washington, DC’s Georgetown neighbourhood will charge members a $US500,000 ($A768,000) joining fee as well as annual dues, which have not yet been revealed publicly, Realtor reports.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Don Jr’s business partner in the venture, Omeed Malik, revealed the aim of the club is to provide a space that is “friendly to Republicans,” something the founders believe will fill a large gap in the market.

“During the 2024 campaign, many of us developed deep friendships and wanted to be able to catch up when our paths crossed in DC,” he explained.

“There aren’t a plethora of options that are friendly to Republicans — examples of that abound — and we needed a space where friends can converse without worrying about their conversations showing up in the press the next day.”

The outlet notes the club will offer a “health-conscious menu” with “nods” to RFK Jr’s Make American Healthy Again initiative.

In other words, beef tallow will abound, but seed oils will likely be checked at the door.

There will be an array of American dishes on the menu — as well as Mediterranean and Japanese-inspired options — with plenty of cocktails and high-end wines included in the offerings.

Memberships will be tiered, per CNBC, and only 200 were made available in the first round, which had already led to a lengthy waiting list as of the end of April, the outlet reported.

Among the founding members are a number of well-known characters, including crypto entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, tech investor David Sacks, and venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

Only a select group of individuals were given the opportunity to become founding members or provided with a chance to join the highest (and most expensive) tier of memberships; however, other, lower-cost options are available, with fees ranging in the “low six figures,” The Washington Post reported.

According to Mr Malik, the aim is to create a truly luxurious experience for members — one that rivals some of the finest private establishments in the world — such as No. 5 Hertford St in London or Carriage House in Palm Beach.

“[We wanted] a high-end experience comparable to the finest social clubs in the world,” he said, before questioning: “Why shouldn’t our nation’s capital have a luxury venue like other major metropolitan cities?”

