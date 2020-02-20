Real commercial

Development looms for land opposite Jordan Springs Public School

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 20 FEBRUARY 2020
The development site at 1 Charlotte St in Jordan Springs.
The development site at 1 Charlotte St in Jordan Springs.

Expressions of Interest are open to purchase for a block of land opposite Jordan Springs Public School with existing development approval for 25 four-bedroom three-storey townhomes.

Two other residential lots, sized 1,501 sqm in total, are also part of the sale. The lots have the potential to hold 45 apartments and a ground floor commercial space.

The land, situated in the Lendlease development of Jordan Springs at 1 Charlotte St, is being marketed by Knight Frank.

Leichhardt Ave viewed from Jordan Springs East.

Artist’s impression of the proposed Jordan Springs East village centre.

Knight Frank agent Grant Bulpett says when the Jordan Springs development is completed later this year it will have the capacity to house 13,000 people in around 4800 homes.

Fellow agent Linda Zhu says homes suitable for the first-home buyer market are proposed for one of the sites.

“The design also incorporates a separate fully self-contained one-bedroom lost apartment which can be rented out for income or in-law accommodation,” she says.

This article from the Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “EOI launched for Jordan Springs site with DA approval”.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.