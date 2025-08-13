Designer dentist secures historic site for multi-million dollar expansion

A high-profile Gold Coast dentist has opened its first Melbourne practice in Brighton’s old Commonwealth Bank building, after splurging on a $3.5m designer fit-out for the historic site.

Oasis Dental founder Andrew Firgaira tried to buy the heritage-listed Bay St building, but the owner wouldn’t budge, instead agreeing to lease it at $138,000 per year, with options extending until 2055.

Records show the property last changed hands for $2.55m in 2009, and was most recently listed to rent in September 2023. It is understood the two-storey building was formerly used as office space but had been vacant for more than a year.

The owner’s name was withheld.

The prominent corner retail site in the tightly held bayside CBD is now home to Oasis Dental’s seventh practice, headed up by partners Dr Bharat Agrawal and Dr Andrew Cheng.

The multi-million dollar venture marks a new era of expansion for the business, which has grown from Gold Coast’s Oasis Shopping Centre Broadbeach to Palm Beach, Chirn Park, Southport, West End and Pottsville, northern NSW, since opening in 2009.

For its Melbourne debut, Oasis restored the stately building’s exterior façade and transformed its interior with a sleek design and cutting-edge equipment, described as a “modern two-level smile mecca dedicated to elevating the traditional dental experience”.

Set across 422 square metres, the practice includes eight full-service dental studios and a surgical suite with all the industry bells and whistles, along with the latest in artificial intelligence powered dental diagnosis, 3D digital scanning and treatment simulations, state-of-the-art chairs, milling and 3D printing technology.

Dr Firgaira said the practice was the first of its kind in the city.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be expanding down to Victoria, opening our first studio in Brighton Melbourne. It’s something that’s been on the cards for some time,” he said.

“As a group, we move with the times and take advantage of industry advancements, technology, techniques and staying up to date to keep boosting the benchmark.

“At our Brighton studio we offer full-service dentistry; from the most difficult cases in aesthetics and reconstructive implant dentistry, to general and family care. Yes we have sought-after clinicians who have talent in big smile makeovers and reconstructions, but we also have top tier support for your day-to-day needs in dentistry.”