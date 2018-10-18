Real commercial

Dennis Denuto’s ‘The Castle’ office for sale

News
Hannah Scholte | 18 OCTOBER 2018
728 Sydney Rd, Brunswick — a filming location for The Castle — was put on the market.
It’s justice, it’s law, it’s the vibe — and it’s a slice of Aussie film history.

The fictional office building of fumbling lawyer, Dennis Denuto, has hit the market in Brunswick.

A filming location for the 1997 film The Castle at 728 Sydney Rd is for sale with a $1.2 million asking price.

Walshe & Whitelock agent Jane Sowersby says the building, owned by the parents of comedian and The Castle writer Santo Cilauro, has been in the family since the mid-1970s.

The building was used as the office of Dennis Denuto (played by Tiriel Mora), lawyer to The Castle protagonist Darryl Kerrigan (Michael Caton).

The Sydney Rd property is wedged between lawyers and a fish and chip shop.

The office scenes for the much-quoted Denuto were filmed there.

“They’ve called in a favour — I think they had a really low budget for filming of The Castle,” Sowersby says.

The building, on a block of about 250sqm, is being used as a shop downstairs and is vacant upstairs.

The upper level is vacant — not a broken photocopier in sight.

It could suit a range of uses, Sowersby says.

“Some people might keep it as is and spruce it up, others might look at potentially developing it or even making upstairs a residence. Or just a long-term investment, like it has been,” she says.

The lower level is an anime shop these days.

“A lawyer could move right in.”

A sizeable backyard and garage are also part of the property, but buyers will have to bring their own broken photocopiers.

728 Sydney Rd Brunswick

A backyard and garage are also on the block.

And the area’s vibe — with a mix of cultures, cuisines and amenities — is expected to attract buyers, too.

“There’s a bit of everything in the area; cafes, pubs like the Edinburgh Castle, and you’ve got Omara supermarket and Don Bosco nearby,” Sowersby says.

The property is being offered via a private sale campaign.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Brunswick building used as The Castle location hits the market”.

