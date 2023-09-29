Deceased estate in Castle Hill listed with approval for 16 housing lots

One of the Hills Shire’s most recognisable properties has been listed for the first time, with developers tipped to line up in droves.

Set on a 12,031sq m block and with three street frontages, the site at 2 McIntyre Pl in Castle Hill is a deceased estate which has a residential dwelling, tennis court and swimming pool as well as landscaped surrounds.

The property comes with an approved development application (DA) and construction certificate (CC) for 16 residential housing lots.

Agent Colliers described the site as “the most prestigious infill development opportunity in the area”.

The Colliers team of Guillaume Volz, Frank Oliveri and Jordan McConnell have the exclusive listing with price expectations in the mid $20 million range.

“This unmatched development opportunity provides buyers with the potential to capitalise on heightened demand for residential property in an established and incredibly popular Castle Hill location,” Mr Volz said.

Mr McConnell said Castle Hill was the premier centre of northwest Sydney due to its rich mix of housing, transit, shopping, employment and civic functions.

“It has been earmarked for future growth with the new Sydney Metro Northwest to the Sydney CBD which will improve accessibility and prospects,” he said.

“The accessible location is underpinned by established amenity, leading education facilities and world class infrastructure. The generous allotments provide an average site area of 738sq m allowing for quality construction,” Mr Oliveri added.

The Hills Shire has infrastructure, retail and education, while also benefiting from easy access to the Sydney CBD.

The property is close to Knightsbridge shops, Woolworths Metro and Samuel Gilbert Public School.

It is for sale via an expression of interest campaign closing October 11.