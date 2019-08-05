Darwin uni students could pump $375m into economy

Chinese business student Xiaoyun Su came to Darwin to immerse herself in the Top End’s multicultural lifestyle while studying. Picture Glenn Campbell

International students could deliver the Darwin economy a $375 million windfall if Charles Darwin University reaches it target of attracting 5000 overseas students by 2025.

A CDU senior official estimated a student who paid an average $25,000 in fees would spend double in the community while staying in Darwin, totalling $75,000.

This measure was devised by economists for the Queensland Government often used to calculate the economic value of international students.

To achieve this CDU is targeting Europe, Scandinavia, the Americas and Asia in a global campaign to attract students.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data found international education in Australia was worth $35.8 billion in 2018.

The value in the NT the same year was $113 million.

CDU Deputy Vice Chancellor Andrew Everett explains the amount spent on amenities totals quickly.

“In terms of rent, in terms of transport costs, in terms of groceries, taxi fares and so on,” he says.

He says people underestimate the amount of money students have to spend.

“Some people come from developing countries and they’re not rolling in money, but they have got a lot of money some of them,” he says.

“A boss of mine said at UQ a few years ago, I said, ‘Oh poor students they haven’t got any money’ … she said ‘Andrew they’ve got more disposable income than I’ve got. They don’t have the mortgage car repayments and to pay all these different things, they’ve just got money they can spend it on whatever they want’.”

He urges Territorians however not to look at these students solely as a money figure.

“They’re good young people who are typically highly motivated, outcomes driven and mean well and they go back to their own country and see Australia as a friend,” he says.

Chinese business student Xiaoyun Su came to Darwin to have a unique education experience.

“It is a very good environment here,” she says.

“In Sydney a bunch of Chinese people always hang out together and we don’t have a chance to improve our English skills.

“Here we can make lots of friends with people who are from all over the world and can communicate in English.”

This article from the NT News originally appeared as “CDU city campus could bring $375 million into economy by 2025”.