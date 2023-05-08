Cronulla fans salivate over newly built hotel next to Shark Park Woolooware Bay Town Centre

A newly built hotel in the heart of Sydney’s Sutherland Shire has been listed for sale, ideal for fans of the Cronulla Sharks who want to walk from the game back to their room.

As part of the $1bn Woolooware Bay Town Centre development, property group Novm is spruiking the Quest Woolooware Bay hotel.

Situated within the new mixed-use development in Cronulla, the completed hotel will be adjacent to the newly built Sharks League Club and 18,000 sqm of retail amenities.

The serviced apartment hotel is slated to open later this year and offers 40 apartments in a range of studio, one, two, and three bedroom configurations.

The studio apartments featutr a king bed with a kitchenette and a private ensuite bathroom, while the two bedroom apartments include twin bed configurations, a kitchen, laundry facilities and private bathroom.

For guests looking to temporarily stay in the hotel, prices start from $215 per night.

The Centre itself will consist of approximately 900 residential apartments, which is predicted to house 2,500 residents.

Commercial sources familiar with the development say the new hotel is understood to be worth more than $20m.

Successful buyers can also enjoy the use of conferencing facilities, access to a business lounge, and a gym.

CBRE's Michael Simpson and Vasso Zographou are managing the sale via an Expression of Interest campaign closing on the 2nd June.

“We’re expecting this campaign to generate interest from both domestic and international buyers, with the lease to Quest providing a stable and secure income stream backed by a quality operator,” Mr Simpson said.

“Located adjacent to the Pointsbet Stadium, home to the Cronulla Sharks, the hotel will benefit from NRL team supporter demand during the football season as well as access to key demand generators such as beaches, national parks, commercial centres, industrial parks and hospitals,” Mr Zographou added.

It is expected the Sharks will host around 12 games per year at PointsBet Stadium, with Club CEO Dino Mezzatesta confident the Town Centre and now Quest Hotel will become an attraction for travelling NRL fans.

“Having Quest Hotels and Apartments, an extremely reputable brand in the accommodation industry, as a part of the Woolooware Bay Town Centre will be a tremendous asset for not only the Sutherland Shire in general, but also for the Sharks. It will provide the perfect accommodation option for visiting NRL teams and their fans,” said Mr Mezzatesta.

The announcement of Quest Woolooware Bay comes after Quest unveiled plans for a property at Queensland Investment Corporation’s (QIC) Watergardens in Melbourne’s northwestern suburbs earlier in 2020.

