Creative juices flow as cafe moves to stay afloat during COVID-19
An Airport West eatery has come out on top during coronavirus, which flipped the business on its head just months after it first opened.
Roasting Warehouse director George Paraskevopoulos says it was a “matter of survival” for the new cafe and wholesale coffee business to find creative ways to stay afloat.
He quickly teamed up with Hash Tayeh to open burger joint, The Burgertory, and a small grocery store inside the 1600sqm warehouse amid government restrictions.
“We now have a business that runs from 6am to 10pm and we’ve been very surprised with its success … it’s a good result, which keeps you very sane during coronavirus,” Paraskevopoulos says.
“I’m a little bit more optimistic going into the future with the way our model has changed, because it’s paying staff, rent and finance costs.”
The burger business is now set to stay and has converted from delivery to dine-in as the company welcomed customers back through the doors.