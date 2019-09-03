Cracker opportunity at Bruny Island Cheese Company

The owners of the Bruny Island Cheese Company are offering for sale the freehold buildings and land at No.1805 Bruny Island Main Road in Great Bay.

The Bruny Island Cheese Company has embarked on an expansion phase to invest and grow its cheese and brewery businesses.

To raise additional capital, the owners are offering for sale their buildings and land at their Bruny Island flagship location on a long-term leaseback.

This is a rare opportunity for a buyer to invest in a food and tourism business that has won awards at both a state and national level.

The property comprises a custom-designed retail/tourism venue and gourmet cheese and boutique brewery production complex.

The location on offer is more than 7500sqm of land on the main Bruny Island tourist route.

The business is not for sale, only the freehold property.

No.1807 Bruny Island Main Road, Great Bay is listed with Devine Property and priced at “Offers over $1,300,000”.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “Award-winning Tasmanian tourist hospitality leaseback investment”.